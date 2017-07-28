Popular Clovis peach stand is robbed at gunpoint

The popular peach stand across the street from Buchanan High School was robbed Friday afternoon at gunpoint, Clovis police said.
A woman working at the Wawona Peach Tree Fruit Stand, 1265 N. Minnewawa Ave., told police that a man in his 30s wearing a face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants came into the small store on the Smittcamp estate about 4:50 p.m. He waved a black Glock handgun and demanded cash.
The woman gave him the cash from the store, said Ty Wood, Clovis police spokesman. She also surrendered her own money, he said.
The man was seen leaving in a white car, possibly a Nissan that was driven by a woman in a baseball cap. The car was seen headed northbound on Minnewawa Avenue.
Clovis police are following up on leads and evidence at the scene, Wood said.
The Peach Tree Fruit Stand started in 1952 when family matriarch Muriel Smittcamp began selling fruit that wasn’t needed for production in what is now the worldwide Wawona Frozen Foods company. The stand has grown in popularity and selection and is now open year-round.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments