Crime

July 17, 2017 5:23 PM

Police track him into town, find secret meth stash in his truck

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

Coalinga police arrested a mid-level drug dealer from Calexico with five pounds of methamphetamine following a four-month investigation.

Chief Michael Salvador said Monday that the suspect, Guadalupe Perez Rocha, 51, was arrested on Interstate 5 and Jayne Avenue, east of Coalinga, with the help of California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers recovered the methamphetamine, which has a street value between $75,000 and $100,000, along with $15,000 in cash.

Rocha is known to cross the border regularly from Mexico into California, said Salvador, who added Rocha was believed to be a distributor to dealers in Coalinga.

Salvador said the case was the largest bust by weight and value in the two years that he has been Coalinga’s police chief.

A search warrant executed last week resulted in a seizure of a firearm, cash and methamphetamine in Coalinga, which led to Saturday’s arrest.

Further investigation led to police learning that Rocha would be driving to Coalinga from Southern California over the weekend, Salvador said.

The cash and drugs were found in the engine compartment behind the radiator of the Ford F-150 pickup Rocha was driving, Salvador said.

Rocha was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance. His bail is set at $125,000.

Investigation is continuing and more arrests could be made, Salvador said.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

