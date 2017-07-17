Have you seen these suspected credit card thieves? Cameras at a Target store did

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:39 Watch two people try to use a stolen credit card at a Fresno Target Pause 3:26 Police caught this escaped murder suspect with handcuffs still on his hands 0:26 Fresno police to pursue domestic violence perpetrators 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 0:37 Jerry Dyer discusses hunt for escaped murder suspect 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:51 These shoplifters were looking for an even bigger bargain 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 0:45 Watch young vandals in swimming trunks at Central High East pool Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Police are looking for the two suspects in this video. They say that a credit card was stolen July 4 from a mailbox in the 10000 block of North Camarillo Drive. The suspects tried to use the card at the Target store at 3173 E. Shields Ave. Anyone with information can contact detective Sammy Ashworth (559-621-6434 or sammy.ashworth@fresno.gov) or call CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP. Fresno Police Department

