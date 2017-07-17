Police are looking for the two suspects in this video. They say that a credit card was stolen July 4 from a mailbox in the 10000 block of North Camarillo Drive. The suspects tried to use the card at the Target store at 3173 E. Shields Ave. Anyone with information can contact detective Sammy Ashworth (559-621-6434 or sammy.ashworth@fresno.gov) or call CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP. Fresno Police Department
Crime

July 17, 2017 1:58 PM

Have you seen these suspected credit card thieves? Cameras at a Target store did

Fresno Bee Staff

Fresno police are searching for two people they say tried to use a stolen credit card at a local Target store.

Their movements at the retailer were captured on video.

Police say the credit card was stolen July 4 from a mailbox on the 10000 block of North Camarillo Drive. That same day, the two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen trying to use the card at the Target at 3173 E. Shields Ave., police said.

Anyone with information can email police detective Sammy Ashworth, call him at (559) 621-6434, or call CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

