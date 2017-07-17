Have you seen these suspected credit card thieves? Cameras at a Target store did

Fresno police are searching for two people they say tried to use a stolen credit card at a local Target store.
Their movements at the retailer were captured on video.
Police say the credit card was stolen July 4 from a mailbox on the 10000 block of North Camarillo Drive. That same day, the two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen trying to use the card at the Target at 3173 E. Shields Ave., police said.
Anyone with information can email police detective Sammy Ashworth, call him at (559) 621-6434, or call CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Comments