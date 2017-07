Watch two people try to use a stolen credit card at a Fresno Target

Police are looking for the two suspects in this video. They say that a credit card was stolen July 4 from a mailbox in the 10000 block of North Camarillo Drive. The suspects tried to use the card at the Target store at 3173 E. Shields Ave. Anyone with information can contact detective Sammy Ashworth (559-621-6434 or sammy.ashworth@fresno.gov) or call CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP.