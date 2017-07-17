Fresno driver killed in Madera County collision identified

A Fresno man killed Friday night in a collision at a Madera County intersection was identified as Malcolm Paul Harvey, 26.
The California Highway Patrol said Harvey was killed as he was driving a 2005 Infinity G35 eastbound on Avenue 15 when he reached the four-way stop at Road 36 about 9:43 p.m. Friday. He stopped then proceeded.
The driver of a 2005 Honda CR-V, identified by the CHP as Noah Louis Whitney, 22, of Fresno, entered the intersection on Road 36 at a “high rate of speed,” CHP said, and broadsided the Infinity on the driver’s side. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
Harvey died at the scene. Whitney and his passenger, Courtney Wachter, 21, of Madera were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate to major injuries.
The CHP said drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. Whitney was arrested.
