Suspect in fatal shooting near Badger identified

Tom Larn Woodall, 57, was identified Monday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect booked on murder charges in the shooting death Saturday near Badger.
The victim was not immediately identified, but he was reported to be in his teens or early 20s. Lt. Joe Smith said the shooting took place on private property near Hogback Drive and Whitaker Forest Road, a remote section of Fresno County near the Tulare County line.
At the time of the shooting, detectives reported the suspect was heavily intoxicated.
This story will be updated.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
