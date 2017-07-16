Man shot by teen following domestic dispute in Clovis

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting a man following an domestic argument in Clovis.
Clovis police responded to a call around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of West Richter Avenue near Ashlan and Minnewawa avenues, said Police Service Officer Ty Wood.
The victim and the teen had been arguing, Wood said, when the teen pulled out a gun and shot the 32-year-old man.
The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The teenager was taken to Fresno County Juvenile Hall.
All involved reside in the home, Wood said.
No further information has been released.
Connor McPherson: 559-441-6074, @Connor_mac18
Comments