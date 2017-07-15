Assault in Armona leaves a man in critical condition

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 42-year-old man, leaving him in critical condition about 10 a.m. Saturday morning near Hanford.
Deputies found the victim lying in the middle of the street suffering from severe head trauma in the 13800 block of Front Street in Armona. The weapon used in the attack has not been identified, said sheriff’s Cmdr. Mark Bevens.
The victim was initially taken to Hanford Adventist Medical Center for treatment but then airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he reportedly was in critical condition and comatose.
Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect, Armando Perez, hiding in a backyard near the crime scene.
When deputies tried to arrest him, Perez ran off and then fought violently with two deputies. A police K-9 was sent in to assist the deputies but Perez still fought, pulling the dog off as it bit his legs. Deputies then arrested him.
Perez was sent to Adventist Medical center to be treated for his injuries.
Both deputies and the dog had minor injuries.
Connor McPherson: 559-441-6074, @Connor_mac18
Comments