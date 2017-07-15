He stabbed her repeatedly until she was dead, then cut his own throat, police say

A 21-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when her 22-year-old boyfriend allegedly stabbed her repeatedly in her home on the 2100 block of South Lily Avenue in the south end of downtown Fresno, police said.
Lt. Joe Gomez said police were called to the woman’s home around 5:26 a.m. and found the woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to Community Regional Center where she died.
Her boyfriend, who ran off after the stabbing, was arrested shortly after inside his home in the 400 block of West Hawes Avenue in southwest Fresno, Gomez said. Before police arrived, he had slit his own threat in a suicide attempt. He was taken to Community Regional, where he was in critical condition Saturday afternoon, he said.
Neither the victim nor the suspect was immediately identified Saturday.
Gomez said he had no knowledge as to whether there had been prior domestic abuse calls to police involving the man and woman, nor whether the man has a criminal record. He also had no information about whether the suspect used the same knife on himself and his girlfriend, and what type of knife it was.
If the suspect, who was not immediately identified, survives his injuries, he could face charges of murder and domestic violence, Gomez said.
The killing is the 39th murder in Fresno this year, Gomez said, the same number of murders as in all of 2015 and 2016. Chief Jerry Dyer attributes the surge in murders this year to gang violence.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
