These men deposited stolen checks at a credit union in Clovis. Anyone who has seen them should call authorities.

July 14, 2017 7:12 PM

Sheriff’s detectives are seeking two men for depositing stolen checks

By Marc Benjamin

Two men are being sought for check fraud by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 10 and June 12, they went to the automated teller machine for the Educational Employees’ Credit Union at Ashlan and Fowler avenues in Clovis and deposited stolen checks that belonged to a local business owner.

Sheriff’s detectives are trying to learn their identities. Anyone who knows them is asked to call Fresno County Sheriff’s detective Gary Haslam at 559-351-7775, sheriff’s dispatch at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously and those using it could be eligible for a reward.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

