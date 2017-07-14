Child killer got a break when he was sentenced to probation. Now he’s going to prison

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn

At a news conference Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, Fresno police Capt. Burke Farrah details a rash of burglaries at Valley pharmacies. The target: codeine-based cough syrup, which is used to make a drug known on the street as "lean," "purple drank" and "sizzurp."