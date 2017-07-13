He bailed out twice in the last month and then got arrested again Wednesday

A Fresno felon who is on probation for auto theft has been arrested three times within the past month and made bail at the Fresno County Jail after the first two arrests.
A Fresno felon who bailed out of jail last week was arrested for a Clovis vehicle break-in on Wednesday. He has been in a revolving door for the past month at Fresno County Jail.
Brian Douglas Riley was arrested Wednesday for a vehicle break-in in Clovis. In his latest case, Clovis police reports say that Riley, 25, was suspected in a Monday theft near Sierra and Temperance avenues in which two handguns, a wallet and credit cards were stolen.
Clovis police had posted a wanted flyer with his picture at police headquarters. A police employee who was familiar with the poster spotted Riley as he was waitingafter ordering at the Foster’s Freeze restaurant on Clovis Avenue and Ninth Street.
“He was arrested without incident, but the guns were not with him and not recovered,” said Ty Wood, Clovis police spokesman.
Wood said police confirmed that Riley had used the two credit cards he had taken in the vehicle break-in.
Riley was booked Wednesday night into Fresno County Jail on one count of committing a felony while on bail, two counts of possession of stolen credit cards, two counts of impersonating another to get money, and one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft, shoplifting and receiving or concealing stolen property.
His arrest Wednesday comes 10 days after his last arrest. On July 3, Riley was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and in possession of burglary tools. He bailed out July 7.
On June 13, he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and receiving stolen property. He bailed out June 29, according to Fresno County Superior Court records.
Last August, he pleaded no contest to one count of auto theft and was sentenced to three years probation. He also got credit for time served.
His current bail is $166,000, according to Fresno County Jail records.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @3dogbenjamin
Comments