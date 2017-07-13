Servando Lopez Garcia, 49, was arrested Saturday, July 8, 2017 after police say he was driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction when he caused a crash that killed two people in Tulare.
Servando Lopez Garcia, 49, was arrested Saturday, July 8, 2017 after police say he was driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction when he caused a crash that killed two people in Tulare. Tulare Police Department SPECIAL TO THE BEE

Crime

July 13, 2017 3:24 PM

He has a prior DUI conviction, now police say he’s killed two people

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

A Visalia man was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed two people, the Tulare Police Department said.

Servando Lopez Garcia, 49, was taken into custody after a three-car crash at the intersection of Hillman Street and Cartmill Avenue in Tulare just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Adrianna Chavez, 21, and Alejandro Chavez, 13, both of Orosi, were taken to the hospital with major injuries and later died, police said.

Garcia has a prior DUI conviction and was driving on a suspended license, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, felony DUI causing injury and failure to have an ignition interlock device to prevent him from driving while intoxicated.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

