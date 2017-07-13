Crime

July 13, 2017 8:21 AM

Police capture murder fugitive who escaped from detectives

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno police have captured murder suspect Ibn Haqq, who escaped from police headquarters a week ago.

Police chief Jerry Dyer planned to announce details of the capture at a news conference this morning.

Haqq, 21, was sought in a fatal shooting near Jensen and Walnut avenues earlier this month, and escaped from custody Friday after fighting with detectives and fleeing through a window.

Dyer vowed Wednesday to recapture Haqq quickly. Details about where officers searching for the fugitive made the capture were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jerry Dyer discusses hunt for escaped murder suspect

Jerry Dyer discusses hunt for escaped murder suspect 0:37

Jerry Dyer discusses hunt for escaped murder suspect
Fresno police to pursue domestic violence perpetrators 0:26

Fresno police to pursue domestic violence perpetrators
What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

View More Video