Police capture murder fugitive who escaped from detectives

Fresno police have captured murder suspect Ibn Haqq, who escaped from police headquarters a week ago.

Police chief Jerry Dyer planned to announce details of the capture at a news conference this morning.

Haqq, 21, was sought in a fatal shooting near Jensen and Walnut avenues earlier this month, and escaped from custody Friday after fighting with detectives and fleeing through a window.

Dyer vowed Wednesday to recapture Haqq quickly. Details about where officers searching for the fugitive made the capture were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.