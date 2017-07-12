Murder suspect who escaped from police headquarters will be caught soon, Dyer vows

Police have solid leads on the whereabouts of Fresno murder suspect Ibn Haqq, who escaped from detectives at police headquarters Friday night, Chief Jerry Dyer said Wednesday, and expect to have him back in custody “in the very near future.”
Haqq, 21, was being questioned about the fatal July 5 shooting of Delon Agee, 41, of Fresno, according to police, when he escaped. He is considered armed and dangerous and a $2,000 reward is offered for his recapture.
The escape took place while Haqq was being questioned about the murder of Agee, whom police said was a former friend, at 329 E Jensen Ave. About 11:15 p.m., Haqq, wearing only one handcuff, fought with two detectives in the homicide unit using the handcuff as a weapon and fled through a window.
Police say Haqq has an extensive criminal history. That includes an arrest in July of 2015 when he fled from officers during a high-speed chase on Highway 180. During that chase, Haqq threw several weapons from the speeding car before he ran into an apartment complex at Marks and Olive avenues and was taken into custody. He was convicted of weapons and felony evading charges in that case, but violated probation and was facing new court appearances when the murder took place.
Dyer said officers have information about the places Haqq has frequented since his escape, but did not elaborate.
Anyone with information on Haqq’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867, or Fresno police homicide investigators Bartlett Ledbetter at 559-621-2446 or Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2445.
