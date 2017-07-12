Arsonists likely set fire that torched two new Visalia homes, investigators say

Visalia fire investigators believe arson was the cause of a blaze that destroyed two homes under construction.
A third house under construction was saved by firefighters who arrived about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Cypress Avenue.
The two houses were engulfed in flame. Crews made an aggressive exterior attack while protecting the third house.
The two structures sustained major fire damage and the third had minor heat damage to a portion of the fascia, stucco and windows.
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.
Damage to the two structures burned is estimated as more than $500,000 Savings to the third home is estimated to be $260,000.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments