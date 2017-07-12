These young vandals wore swimming trunks to the pool. Can you help police identify them?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Watch young vandals in swimming trunks at Central High East pool Pause 1:58 Fresno City Councilman Chavez explains how he confronted a would-be burglar 4:14 Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house 0:56 Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks 0:16 This suspect drove into a tree trying to escape the cops 2:06 Cameras caught her stealing a wallet someone left behind, then denying it 1:15 Man shot and killed near downtown Fresno 0:46 These victims had their trailer stolen just before camping season 0:44 Many sellers of illegal fireworks are usually 'law-abiding citizens,' investigator says 0:43 Police give details about central Fresno homicide Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fresno police want help in identifying the suspects in this security video, shot June 18 at the east campus of Central High School. Police say the suspects, all wearing swimming trunks, did $10,000 in damage to pool equipment, including a assistance lift for handicapped users. Contact police detective Haywood Irving at (559) 621-6545 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police want help in identifying the suspects in this security video, shot June 18 at the east campus of Central High School. Police say the suspects, all wearing swimming trunks, did $10,000 in damage to pool equipment, including a assistance lift for handicapped users. Contact police detective Haywood Irving at (559) 621-6545 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. Fresno Police Department