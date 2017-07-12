These young vandals wore swimming trunks to the pool. Can you help police identify them?

Fresno police want help in identifying a handful of swimming trunk-clad youngsters responsible for about $10,000 in damage at the east-campus pool of Central High School.
Security video from June 18 shows the suspects scurrying around the pool deck. Police say damaged equipment included a lift used for handicapped access to the pool.
Anyone with information can contact police detective Haywood Irving at (559) 621-6545 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
