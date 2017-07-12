Fresno police want help in identifying the suspects in this security video, shot June 18 at the east campus of Central High School. Police say the suspects, all wearing swimming trunks, did $10,000 in damage to pool equipment, including a assistance lift for handicapped users. Contact police detective Haywood Irving at (559) 621-6545 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. Fresno Police Department
Crime

July 12, 2017 11:47 AM

These young vandals wore swimming trunks to the pool. Can you help police identify them?

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

Fresno police want help in identifying a handful of swimming trunk-clad youngsters responsible for about $10,000 in damage at the east-campus pool of Central High School.

Security video from June 18 shows the suspects scurrying around the pool deck. Police say damaged equipment included a lift used for handicapped access to the pool.

Anyone with information can contact police detective Haywood Irving at (559) 621-6545 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

