Precious Sifuentes
Precious Sifuentes Fresno Police Department
Precious Sifuentes Fresno Police Department

Crime

July 12, 2017 11:04 AM

Precious was at the wheel of a stolen Cadillac, police say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Precious Sifuentes, 22, of Fresno was booked by the Fresno police auto theft team Monday after she was stopped while driving a stolen Cadillac on Highway 41.

Sgt. Doug Goertzen said police were alerted by the owner of the Escalade after he spotted his car. Officers caught up with it south of Fresno and called in California Highway Patrol officers to make a traffic stop. Sifuentes was booked into Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information about auto theft is asked to call the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team at (559) 621-CCAT or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno City Councilman Chavez explains how he confronted a would-be burglar

Fresno City Councilman Chavez explains how he confronted a would-be burglar 1:58

Fresno City Councilman Chavez explains how he confronted a would-be burglar
Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house 4:14

Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house
Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks 0:56

Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks

View More Video