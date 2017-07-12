Precious was at the wheel of a stolen Cadillac, police say

Precious Sifuentes, 22, of Fresno was booked by the Fresno police auto theft team Monday after she was stopped while driving a stolen Cadillac on Highway 41.
Sgt. Doug Goertzen said police were alerted by the owner of the Escalade after he spotted his car. Officers caught up with it south of Fresno and called in California Highway Patrol officers to make a traffic stop. Sifuentes was booked into Fresno County Jail.
Anyone with information about auto theft is asked to call the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team at (559) 621-CCAT or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
