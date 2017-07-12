Gang member with Civil War-type rifle arrested

A woman at the wheel of a stolen car and carrying a .50 caliber black-powder rifle was arrested on weapons and auto theft charges Tuesday night in southeast Fresno, police reported.
Fabiola Ruiz, who said she was a member of the multinational, Los Angeles-based 18th Street gang, told officers she intended to sell the muzzle-loading, single shot rifle, which in the hands of a proficient user can fire about two rounds a minute.
Police say there has been a spike in home break-ins in the area where Ruiz was stopped, near Huntington Boulevard and Seventh Street.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
