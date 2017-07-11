Group home owner arrested on four counts of elder abuse

A Porterville man was arrested for elder abuse involving four elderly residents he was supposed to be caring for in a group home, according to Porterville police reports.
Police arrested Juan Ledesma, 66, in the 1600 block of West McComb Avenue in Porterville on Monday, after emergency medical services personnel and police responded to the home to offer medical aid for an elderly female.
Porterville police detectives went to the home to look into allegations of elder abuse on the home’s clients.
After further investigation, police say that three elderly men and one elderly woman were getting improper care.
A search warrant served at the residence substantiated the allegations, police said. Adult Protective Services were requested to respond and the clients of the home were transported to Sierra View Medical Center for medical evaluations. All the residents were placed in new care facilities.
The group home owner, Juan Ledesma, was booked in Tulare County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Orlando Ortiz at 559-782-7400.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
