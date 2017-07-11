Jose Cortez, suspect in identity theft.
Crime

July 11, 2017 5:31 PM

The suspects had financial information for thousands, police say

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

Clovis police arrested a man and woman from Fresno in possession of financial information for thousands of people.

Clovis Police were following up on the case of a Clovis resident who was the victim of identity theft and whose personal information was used on the Central Coast, police said.

On Monday, police identified two suspects, Monica Macias, 34, and Jose Cortez, 29, and interviewed them. Investigators found that Macias had an electronic file in her possession with personal information for thousands of people. It’s not known if any of that financial information was used in a crime.

Macias and Cortez were booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of identity theft, possession of personal information, burglary and conspiracy.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of identity theft should call Clovis police at 559-324-2800.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @3dogbenjamin

