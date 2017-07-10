Four dead in wrong-way crash identified as two sisters and two young brothers

Two women and two children killed early Sunday after a head-on collision just east of Fresno have been identified as by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.
The California Highway Patrol received a call of a head-on collision around 1:48 a.m. Sunday at Academy and Shields avenues.
A woman driver, Violet Johnson, 28, of Fresno, was traveling in a 2002 Ford with four passengers – Amber Johnson, 24, of Auberry and two children who also died, Bradley Earp, 5, and Jacob Earp, 21 months, Violet Johnson’s children. All four died in the crash.
Violet Johnson was driving southbound on Academy Avenue from Shields Avenue but was on the northbound side of the road, the CHP said. At the same time, Francisco Cordero, 25, of Sanger was driving a 2010 Toyota north. As Cordero approached the Shields intersection, the vehicles crashed head-on. Cordero survived the crash, as did a 5-year-old in the Ford.
Violet Johnson and Amber Johnson were not wearing seat belts, and two children were not properly restrained, the CHP said.
The CHP continues to investigate why Violet Johnson was driving the wrong way on Academy.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments