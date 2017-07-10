Anthony Olguin
Anthony Olguin Fresno Police Department
Anthony Olguin Fresno Police Department

Crime

July 10, 2017 6:09 AM

He had a bad work day, so he blasted his 9 mm into the air, police say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A man who said had a rough day at work was booked into Fresno County Jail Sunday night after a gunshot detection system led to his arrest for allegedly firing his 9 mm handgun into the air repeatedly, Fresno police reported.

Officers went to the 4700 block of East Orleans Avenue, near Butler and Chestnut avenues in southeast Fresno, about 9:30 p.m., where the system indicated the shots were fired from the northeast corner of the back yard. . A resident, Anthony Olguin, 25, admitted he fired the Hi-Point 9mm C9 semi auto handgun because of the bad work day.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house

Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house 4:14

Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house
Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks 0:56

Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks
This suspect drove into a tree trying to escape the cops 0:16

This suspect drove into a tree trying to escape the cops

View More Video