Murder suspect used his handcuff as a weapon to escape police custody, chief says

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer provided new details Sunday on the escape of a handcuffed murder suspect from police headquarters after battling two veteran homicide detectives.
Ibn Lugman Haqq, 21, is still on the run after escaping from police custody late Friday night.
Haqq was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Friday in southeast Fresno at an Arco gas station on First and Tulare streets. He was sought in the shooting death of Delon Agee, 41, of Fresno.
The officers brought him to the downtown headquarters to speak with the two homicide detectives.
Haqq was held in an interrogation room with one of his hands handcuffed to a chair, Dyer said.
After the detectives left the room, Dyer said, Haqq got the handcuff off of the chair – police are still investigating how – and tried to slip out of the room. As he left, he encountered the detectives and put up a fight. Haqq used the handcuff still attached to his wrist as a weapon against the officers and was able to break away from them. The two detectives suffered scrapes and bruises.
Haqq then climbed through a first floor window and ran through the Mariposa Mall, Dyer said. Officers in the area were alerted to the escape.
The suspect was chased on foot to Ventura and R streets, near Highway 41, where officers lost him.
Dyer said that he was surprised that Haqq was able to escape since both detectives are veterans of the force. One has 23 years of experience and the other has been with the department 12 to 13 years.
“They’re both seasoned and physically fit, but with freedom on the line, it can be a great motivator,” Dyer said. He said he could not recall another instance where a suspect successfully escaped from police headquarters.
Dyer said that Haqq has gang ties. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police said previously that Haqq has a violent criminal history and is on felony probation.
Police said Agee, the murder victim, was shot multiple times Wednesday in an apartment at 329 E. Jensen Ave., near Walnut Avenue. Agee was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
After the shooting, a suspect who was described as African American and wearing a black mask, red shirt and blue basketball shorts was seen scaling a wall behind the apartment.
Dyer said police are still searching for Haqq. There is a warrant for his arrest, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his capture. In addition to murder charges, Haqq will also face charges of assaulting two officers and escaping custody.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
Comments