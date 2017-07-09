Crime

Woman shot in 99 Cents Store after allegedly approaching customers with knife

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

July 09, 2017 10:10 AM

One woman was shot in a 99 Cents Store by a Porterville police officer after allegedly approaching customers while holding a knife Saturday night.

Porterville officers received a call at around 8 p.m. from a store employee who said the woman had a knife and was acting erratically and breaking some items.

The officer arrived at the scene and found the suspect around a few customers and store workers. The officer ordered the woman to drop the knife and the other bystanders to get away from the area.

She refused to drop the knife and began to walk toward a customer. The officer again ordered her to drop the knife, but she stated that he would have to shoot her. The officer fired two shots, both striking the suspect.

Officers began to give the suspect medical aid at the scene; she was later taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting. The Porterville officer was placed on paid administrative leave as is standard practice.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?

    Deandre JeanPierre, a former TimeOut mascot at Fresno State, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being convicted of groping. However, two teachers who had unlawful sex with a student will not have to register for life.

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 0:48

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?
How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

View More Video