Woman shot in 99 Cents Store after allegedly approaching customers with knife

One woman was shot in a 99 Cents Store by a Porterville police officer after allegedly approaching customers while holding a knife Saturday night.
Porterville officers received a call at around 8 p.m. from a store employee who said the woman had a knife and was acting erratically and breaking some items.
The officer arrived at the scene and found the suspect around a few customers and store workers. The officer ordered the woman to drop the knife and the other bystanders to get away from the area.
She refused to drop the knife and began to walk toward a customer. The officer again ordered her to drop the knife, but she stated that he would have to shoot her. The officer fired two shots, both striking the suspect.
Officers began to give the suspect medical aid at the scene; she was later taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting. The Porterville officer was placed on paid administrative leave as is standard practice.
