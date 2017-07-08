Servando Lopez Garcia was arrested Saturday, July 8, 2017, as a suspect in a collision that killed a 13-year-old boy, Tulare police said.
Crime

July 08, 2017 11:41 PM

Visalia man arrested in Tulare collision that kills 13-year-old boy

By Chueyee Yang

A 13-year-old died and a Visalia man stands accused of driving under the influence and being a repeat DUI offender after a three-car collision Saturday in Tulare.

Few details were available, including the names of the other drivers and how many passengers were in the vehicles, after officers responded about 3:26 p.m. to Hillman Street and Cartmill Avenue.

The teenage boy was one of two people found with serious injuries, according to a Tulare police news release. A woman, 21, also identified as a passenger, was in “grave condition.”

Servando Lopez Garcia, 49, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, felony driving under the influence causing injury, failure to have an ignition interlock device and having a suspended driver’s license because of a prior DUI.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department during business hours at 559-684-4290, non-business hours or on weekends at 559-685-3454, anonymously 24 hours a day at 559-685-2300 extension 4445, or online at www.tipsubmit.com/webtipstart.aspx.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

