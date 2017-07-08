Homicide suspect is arrested, fights with Fresno police at headquarters, then runs away

A suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday was arrested Friday but then escaped police custody after fighting with two homicide detectives.
Ibn Lugman Haqq, 21, of Fresno, is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Haqq is suspected of killing Delon Agee, 41, of Fresno, who was shot multiple times in an apartment at 329 E. Jensen Ave., near Walnut Avenue. Agee was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
After the shooting, a suspect who was described as African American and wearing a black mask, red shirt and blue basketball shorts was seen scaling a wall behind the apartment.
Sgt. Andre Benson said police are not releasing extensive details about Haqq’s arrest and escape, but he did provide the following: Haqq, who was not armed, was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Friday in southeast Fresno. The officers brought him to the downtown headquarters to speak with homicide detectives.
About 11:15 p.m., Haqq, by then wearing only one handcuff, started to fight with the two detective in the homicide unit of the headquarters building and then fled, Benson said. The two detectives suffered scrapes and bruises in the altercation. Benson said he could not provide information on how long the detectives have worked for the department. He also had no information on whether there have been any past escapes from police custody in the headquarters.
Police have conducted a “lengthy and extensive” search but have been unable to find Haqq. There is currently a warrant for his arrest, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Haqq also will face assault charges for the fight with detectives, Benson said.
Benson said Haqq has a violent criminal history and is currently on felony probation.
Anyone with information on Haqq’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867, or Fresno police homicide investigators Bartlett Ledbetter at 559-621-2446 or Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2445.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
Comments