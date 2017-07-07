Mom, 1-year-old found unharmed after Amber Alert

A woman and her 1-year-old child were found Friday, hours after being kidnapped from a Porterville home and sparking an Amber Alert.
Maria Sanchez Palomares, 22, and Deleyza Ceron were believed to have been taken about 2 p.m.
But the California Highway Patrol confirmed late Friday night that mother and daughter had been found unharmed in Porterville in the SUV used by the two kidnapping suspects.
Valentin Angel Dillasenor, 20, and Juan Santos Martinez, 40, had fled on foot and remained at large. They were considered armed and dangerous.
Dillasenor was described as standing 5-6, with a thin build. He has black hair, a mustache and brown eyes. Martinez is 5-2, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who believes they have seen the men are advised to call Porterville Police at 559-782-7400.
