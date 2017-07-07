This 65-year-old ran 2 massage parlors and was cited for prostitution, sheriff says

Following a two-month investigation, Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives cited a woman on suspicion of soliciting prostitution at massage parlors in the Fig Garden area.
The two massage parlors were about 40 feet from one another at an apartment complex at 453 W. Shaw Ave. and 473 W. Shaw Ave.
Detectives were tipped off by people who said they were propositioned multiple times by masseuses.
Police spoke to four people working at the businesses, Sandy’s Day Spa & Massage and Orchid Spa.
Lana Phrommarath, 65, owner of Sandy’s Day Spa was cited but not arrested on suspicion of prostitution. If convicted, she faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines.
Detectives were investigating whether the spas were involved in human trafficking.
Anyone with information on illegal activities at massage parlors or human trafficking is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s hotline, 800-660-1086. Callers can remain anonymous.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
