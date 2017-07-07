Geoffrey Guess
Crime

July 07, 2017 11:48 AM

Guess who was arrested with a stolen Madera handgun?

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Auto theft detectives Thursday recovered a .380 caliber handgun stolen from a Madera home when they stopped a stolen car.

Sgt. Doug Goertzen of the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team said detectives spotted a 1991 Chevy pickup at Maple and Olive that turned out to have been stolen from Central Fresno.

Goertzen said that as the officers approached the vehicle, a suspect identified as Skinhead gang member Goeffrey Guess, 30, on parole for assault on a peace officer tossed the gun before he was arrested. Guess was booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

