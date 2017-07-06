Crime Stoppers boost its cash rewards for tips that snare gang members in Fresno

A Fresno gang member is behind bars after Police Chief Jerry Dyer announced that tipsters who call Crime Stoppers can get a bigger cash reward.
Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that fields anonymous tips and passes them on to law enforcement. Tipsters get their reward money when a tip leads to an arrest.
Shelton Walker, 38, a Garrett Street gang member, was arrested July 4 after police found two handguns and a high capacity magazine at the home he shared with his mother.
Walker is on post-community supervised release from a firearms-related case and is not allowed to own guns.
After getting the tip, detectives and members of the Adult Compliance Team went to his home in northwest Fresno. Entry to his mother’s bedroom was denied, so detectives obtained a search warrant and found a 9mm handgun, .40 caliber handgun and the magazine.
Detectives arrested Walker, who yelled out to his mother as police took him away.
“Shelton was yelling for his mother to say the firearms belonged to her and that if she were arrested he would bail her out of jail,” a news release states.
The anonymous tip came in only a few days after Dyer said the reward money is going up in certain cases. The boost played a role in nabbing Walker, Sgt. Brian Valles said.
On June 30 at the southwest police station, Dyer said the reward has gone up for good tips leading to the arrest of gang members involved in drug sales, firearm possession and human trafficking.
Under the new rewards, tips leading to the arrest of a gang member for possession of a handgun is now $2,000. For possession of an assault rifle or human trafficking it is $3,000, and for the sales of narcotics it’s $1,000.
Previously, the reward was $500.
Anyone with information leading to an arrest under Crime Stoppers can submit an anonymous tip by calling 559-498-STOP (7859) or online at the Crime Stoppers website.
