Two Fresno homes catch fire in two-alarm blaze

Two houses caught fire in east-central Fresno on Thursday as Fresno firefighters tried to keep the two-alarm fire from spreading to more houses and nearby apartments.
The fire was reported at 5:18 p.m. at 11th Street and Home Avenue, just south of Cedar and McKinley avenues.
A second alarm was called because of the heat and number of calls in the past few days, which allows firefighters more frequent breaks, said Ted Semonious, Fresno’s deputy fire chief.
Debris in the backyard of one of the homes caught fire, Semonious said, and spread to two homes. All residents were reported out of the homes. No injuries were reported, but two families, with about eight people, were displaced, fire officials said.
It was a knock on the door that alerted Chee Xiong , 19, who lives in one of the houses with his parents and two brothers, to the fire.
“The neighbor knocked on the door and said a fire started,” he said.
The family owns the home and lived there 14 years, he said.
Vang Xiong, his brother, said the air conditioning unit caught fire two weeks ago and they were living without air conditioning since then.
The fire got to the eaves of both homes and into the attic of the home occupied by the Xiong family.
Semonious said the Xiong home should not be occupied because of the damage.
Traffic was blocked and diverted for about 45 minutes in the area of Cedar and McKinley avenues. All streets were reopened at 6:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
