Two murders Wednesday bring city close to recent annual totals – and it’s only July

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks Pause 0:16 This suspect drove into a tree trying to escape the cops 2:06 Cameras caught her stealing a wallet someone left behind, then denying it 1:15 Man shot and killed near downtown Fresno 0:46 These victims had their trailer stolen just before camping season 0:44 Many sellers of illegal fireworks are usually 'law-abiding citizens,' investigator says 0:43 Police give details about central Fresno homicide 0:50 Who stole patio furniture from a house west of Highway 99? 0:51 In wake of Kayla Foster slaying, Fresno leaders call for end to gang shootings 0:40 Robbery victim only 50 percent sure of suspect's ID in police photo lineup Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about how his department plans to combat gang-related violence this summer. He spoke as detectives were working the latest two of this year's 37 homicides in the city -- two behind the annual totals of 39 set in both 2 Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about how his department plans to combat gang-related violence this summer. He spoke as detectives were working the latest two of this year's 37 homicides in the city -- two behind the annual totals of 39 set in both 2 Jim Guy The Fresno Bee