Man cleared in attempt to kidnap woman, Sheriff’s Office says

Update:
Fresno County sheriff’s detectives interviewed a man Wednesday, July 12, who they say was being investigated as an alleged attempted kidnapper in the Caruthers area last month.
Earlier this month, detectives said they were searching for the man and sent a video account of the June 26 incident involving a woman to the media.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the man was not arrested. In its follow-up media statement released Thursday, Botti said the incident was a misunderstanding and that the sheriff’s office wants to assure residents that the man, who wasn’t identified, was not trying to kidnap the woman.
The man also had no criminal record or outstanding charges to hold him for arrest, but Botti said the investigation remains open.
Initial story:
Authorities are warning of a possible abductor in the Caruthers area after a woman’s encounter with a suspicious suspect June 26.
Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the incident took place at Valley Food Market in the 2200 block of West Tahoe Avenue in Caruthers. The suspect was driving a silver 2014 or 2015 Nissan Sentra. He tried to lure the woman into the car by feigning he was trapped on a roll of barbed wire in the car’s back seat.
The woman did not buy the ruse and alerted store personnel. The man fled the area, but the car was caught on video.
The woman called deputies and reported the man appeared to be Hispanic or East Indian and well-dressed. Anyone with information on a possible suspect is asked to contact deputies at (559) 600-3111. The reference case number is 17-9366.
Jim Guy
