He had phones, remote-control planes and burglary tools when police found him

Clovis police arrested a man for two burglaries early Wednesday and a third burglary early Tuesday morning.
Bradley Jackson, 42, of Clovis, had items from several burglaries, according to police reports.
Police reported to a burglar alarm after midnight Wednesday at the AT&T phone store at Clovis and Herndon avenues and found a smashed glass front door and several phones missing. At 4:42 a.m., police reported to a second burglar alarm, this time at the AT&T store at Villa and Shaw avenues, and found the front glass door smashed and more phones missing.
Police had information about the suspect and his vehicle and went to the area of First Street and McKinley Avenue in Fresno where they found the vehicle. At the home, they recovered the missing phones and items from several other burglaries, including remote-control planes. Police also found burglary tools.
Items also were discovered from Flight Deck Hobbies, a Clovis store that had been burglarized the night before and several times previously. Police believe Jackson was the suspect in up to four Flight Deck break-ins.
