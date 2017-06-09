Scared dog calmed by officer while gunfire echoes in neighborhood

While officers were taking fire and had just rescued a family of five children and four adults from the residence in the 300 block of West Dakota Avenue Wednesday morning, June 7, 2017, one sergeant took time to calm a frightened dog fleeing the gunfire. Although one of the family’s pets was shot by the suspect and later died in surgery, the dog in this video survived and was later reunited with its family.
Score one for police-public cooperation, after surveillance video posted on the Madera Police Department Facebook page led to the arrest of two robbery suspects. The video, posted late Thursday, June 8, 2017, showed an armed man robbing Cricket Wireless in Madera. After demanding money and cell phones, he fled the area. Investigators sought the public's help in identifying the suspect. And they got it. Saturday, officers followed up with a new video showing two people apprehended in Modesto. Jubenal Mendoza was identified as the suspect in the Cricket Wireless robbery. Gilbert Giron was ID'd as a previously unknown suspect in the case. Investigators are working to connect them to other Central Valley robberies.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer tells what authorities know so far about a shooting at an east-central Fresno home that left three dead and one wounded. Two men killed Tuesday in a violent gun battle with the resident of a home in east-central Fresno were identified as Xavier Williams, 23, and Elijah Mays Sr., 27, both of Sacramento.

The Fresno Police department is looking for the identity of two men wanted for burglarizing a home in the area of Santa Fe and River Vista May 29, 2017. If you have information about these suspects call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-STOP.

