Scared dog calmed by officer while gunfire echoes in neighborhood

Score one for police-public cooperation, after surveillance video posted on the Madera Police Department Facebook page led to the arrest of two robbery suspects. The video, posted late Thursday, June 8, 2017, showed an armed man robbing Cricket Wireless in Madera. After demanding money and cell phones, he fled the area. Investigators sought the public's help in identifying the suspect. And they got it. Saturday, officers followed up with a new video showing two people apprehended in Modesto. Jubenal Mendoza was identified as the suspect in the Cricket Wireless robbery. Gilbert Giron was ID'd as a previously unknown suspect in the case. Investigators are working to connect them to other Central Valley robberies.