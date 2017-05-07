Fresno apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

An apartment shooting left one man injured and another dead in southwest Fresno early Sunday morning.
Authorities responded to a shots fired call at 620 W. Hawes Ave., south of Kearney Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m. Tarrence Coleman, 36, was found lying on the ground of the apartment’s parking lot, unconscious and with a bullet wound, said Fresno police. Coleman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Another man, who had been shot during the same incident, showed up to the hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injures.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police Det. Antonio Rivera at 559-621-2422 or Det. Melanie Mayo at 559-621-2441. For anonymous tips call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
