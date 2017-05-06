Crime

May 06, 2017 10:12 AM

Fresno police say road rage led to parking lot shooting

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

A man was arrested when he allegedly fired a gun into another man’s car after a case of road rage in northeast Fresno on Friday night, said Sgt. James Rossetti with the Fresno Police Department.

Francisco Gonzalez, 45, of Fresno, became upset following an altercation in traffic around 9 p.m. He followed the other driver to a parking lot near Blackstone and Nees. Gonzalez had his two children with him when he got out of his tan pickup and began arguing with the other man, said Rossetti.

When Gonzalez returned to his car, he pulled out a gun and shot into the man’s car before leaving the scene, Rossetti said.

Detectives identified Gonzalez and he was arrested without incident in the 1100 block of West Athens Avenue in Fresno.

The gun used in the shooting was also found, said Rossetti.

The victim was nearly struck by a bullet that went through the passenger-side window, Rossetti added.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

