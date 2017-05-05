3 sought after man was dragged from Madera Ranchos gas station

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects who dragged a man as they sped off in their truck after stealing the victim’s iPhone at a Madera Ranchos gas station on April 25.
The victim, 62, who is not being identified, parked his vehicle near the gas pumps at the Lucky 7 gas station at Avenue 12 and Road 37 just before 3:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported. As he exited the store, the victim said he spotted a woman slipping out of his vehicle and holdinghis iPhone.
The suspect got into the passenger seat of a blue or green Chevy S-10 pickup truck driven by an unidentified male. Another male sat in the back seat of the vehicle. The victim said he was able to grab on to the unidentified female suspect, who is thought to be in her 20s. The driver of the truck then sped off, dragging the victim out of the parking lot and into oncoming traffic on Avenue 12. The victim eventually fell from the vehicle and to the ground, suffering a laceration to his head.
The suspects’ vehicle had a Washington State license plate, numbered AQX8488.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770. Tips will remain anonymous.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
