Are you entitled to that blue parking placard? The DMV is looking at you

A crackdown on scofflaws who misuse disabled placards resulted in citations issued to 26 drivers in the Fresno area during an operation carried out in Fresno on April 26, the state Department of Motor Vehicles reported.
DMV investigators made contact with 121 drivers during the operation to determine if they were entitled to the special parking permit. Statewide, the DMV issued 417 misdemeanor citations during April in 12 enforcement operations. Offenders must appear in court and may face fines as high as $1,000.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
