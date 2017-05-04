Suspect wanted in Avenal attempted murder caught after chase

A man suspected of attempted murder was arrested Tuesday after leading authorities in foot chase near Highway 33 near Coalinga when he was discovered carrying a gun.
California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a man walking along Highway 33, north of Pyramid Hills Road, around 10 p.m. An officer identified Alfredo Daniel Ayala, 27, as the suspect in an attempted murder in Avenal. During a frisk, the CHP officer found a gun and attempted to arrest Ayala. After Ayala refused to comply, the officer attempted to use his electronic stun device, to no avail, and Ayala fled. After a search of the area, Ayala was caught.
Ayala was taken to Adventist Health Medical Center where he was found to be okay. After, he was booked into the Kings County Jail where he has a bail set at $1,100,000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
