Crime

May 04, 2017 8:27 AM

Law officer involved in shooting investigated west of Minkler

Fresno Bee Staff

Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning west of Minkler, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The shooting was reportedly in a mobile home park west of North Piedra Road, near Highway 180. One person was injured and taken by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center, according to reports.

No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated.

