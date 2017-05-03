Fresno police detain man after shooting report near downtown

Fresno police Wednesday arrested a gang member near downtown Fresno after about 20 officers responded to a report of shots fired near San Pablo and Belmont avenues.

The incident was reported at 11:44 a.m., and officers responded within two minutes, according to Capt. Mark Salazar. A witness reported that the 20-year-old man, reportedly a Daisy Park gang member, had a firearm. Salazar said officers are still investigating whether he fired the weapon, although a handgun was recovered. As officers arrived, the man ran south of Belmont and tried to elude police by running between Poplar Avenue and San Pablo before apparently tiring himself out. He was placed in an ambulance as a precaution by police.

Salazar said the suspect may have broken into a car at nearby Susan B. Anthony school, which was placed on lockdown during the incident. The incident was just blocks from the scene of a triple slaying which took place at Fulton Street and Mildreda Avenues two weeks ago.