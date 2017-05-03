Maderan arrested for allegedly pulling gun inside Chukchansi casino. Why? Spilled coffee

A Madera man was arrested inside Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino Wednesday morning for allegedly brandishing a loaded handgun in front of a casino employee, after telling her he almost shot someone because they spilled coffee on him, Madera County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Tyson Pogue said.
Don Pisano, 21, was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded weapon in public, being armed in the commission of a felony, resisting arrest, and battery of a police officer. He remained in Madera County Jail Wednesday.
Pogue said four deputies were called to the casino around 6:15 a.m. when Pisano allegedly pulled out the gun. When they arrived, Pisano refused their commands and was noncompliant, Pogue said, forcing deputies to tackle him.
“And he started fighting with them,” Pogue said. “He fought all four of them. They got him in handcuffs, and he was still fighting back, even in handcuffs.”
The deputies managed to restrain Pisano, Pogue said, and pulled a loaded handgun out of his pocket. The caliber of the gun, or details on Pisano’s vehicle, wasn’t yet known, Pogue said.
Pogue said though Pisano was armed and dangerous when arrested, the situation came to a positive conclusion.
“I’m very happy to report that deputies were able to bring this to a peaceful resolution with no injuries to themselves or the suspect,” Pogue said.
No drug or alcohol use was known thus far, Pogue said.
“The casino does a lot of good things by providing entertainment to the community, grants, and jobs,” Pogue added. “But sometimes there’s a drawback when it attracts people out of the area who wouldn’t otherwise be there.”
