He sold cars with bogus registration. Now the CHP is looking for the buyers

The California Highway Patrol is looking for people who may have inadvertently bought a vehicle with a bogus vehicle identification number from a Bakersfield man after 27 stolen vehicles were recovered in the Kern County area.
A CHP spokesman said the Kern County Auto Theft Task force is investigating Felipe Brambila Moran, 59, after he was arrested in January on multiple charges related to switching identification numbers.
The CHP has recovered 27 stolen vehicles, mostly Toyotas, with a total estimated value of $400,000. The vehicles were sold in East Bakersfield parking lots on either Niles Street or East Brundage Lane.
Buyers are being warned about non-registered dealers and the CHP advises obtaining a vehicle history report before making a purchase.
Anyone who believes they bought a car from Moran is asked to call investigators at (661) 396-6600.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
