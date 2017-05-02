Homeless man allegedly robs Fresno Fire of $8,000 worth of equipment

A homeless man, who is also believed to be a Modoc gang member, was arrested for allegedly stealing $8,000 worth of equipment from Fresno Fire on Tuesday.
Several investigator trucks were burglarized at the Fresno Fire Department Headquarters in downtown Fresno during the early morning, said Fresno police.
After the incident, police came into contact with Arthur Lee Howlin, 30, at this encampment on Mariposa Street and Vinegar Alley, a block from the crime scene. Gear bags with “FFD” marked on them and wildland safety equipment were discovered at the scene. Howlin was found wearing a Nebraska College sweatshirt, which was identified as an item taken from one of the fire trucks.
Howlin was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of suspicion possession of stolen property and a warrant for theft.
Fresno police reminds the public to secure their vehicles and not leave valuable items in plain sight.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
