Family disturbance in Visalia ends with attempted murder charge

A man was arrested in Visalia on Monday on a charge of suspicion of attempted homicide, Visalia police reported.
Federico Garza, 46, is suspected of assaulting three family members including one with a knife on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Roosevelt Avenue at 4:56 p.m. regarding a family disturbance where Garza is alleged to have hit three victims with his fist. One was stabbed and cut multiple times. One victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with nonlethal injuries.
Garza fled on foot prior to officers arriving but was found nearby and then arrested without incident.
