Fresno police make arrest in year-old murder of man found behind a dumpster near Starbucks

Fresno police Monday reported an arrest in a year-old homicide that occurred near a downtown Fresno Starbucks, at 1100 U St.
Arrested was Norberto Cortez, 28. The victim was identified as John Holiday, 51. Holiday’s body was found behind a dumpster on April 5, 2016 near the Starbuck’s parking lot.
Lt. David Madrigal of the Street Violence Bureau said Cortez was arrested after an extensive investigation, confessed to killing Holiday and led detectives to the knife used in the crime. The arrest took place April 24.
Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call detective Bartlett Ledbetter at (559) 621-2446, Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
