Pizza delivery driver assaulted and robbed in Visalia

Police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a Pizza Factory delivery driver and then robbed him Sunday afternoon in Visalia.
Visalia police responded to the 600 block of South County Center, between Noble and Campus avenues, for a report of a robbery around 5:45 p.m. The victim told authorities he was punched in the face and then robbed of his cellphone and about $100 by two suspects. It is unknown which way the suspects fled after the incident.
No other information was immediately available. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Visalia police at 559-734-8116.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
