April 30, 2017 3:31 PM

Man stabbed at Visalia park, then waits to identify suspect for police

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after stabbing another man at Lincoln Oval Park in Visalia.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his abdomen at the park located on the 800 block of North Court Street around 12:30 p.m., said Visalia police.

The suspect, Christopher Eric Lewis, 47, got into an argument with the victim and then stabbed the victim once, police said. Lewis remained at the park when authorities arrived and was arrested after the victim identified him.

The victim was sent to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Lewis was booked into jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

